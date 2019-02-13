FedEx Logistics, a subsidiary of FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX), said today it will move its global headquarters in April 2020 to the former Gibson Guitar factory building in downtown Memphis. The move will consolidate multiple locations and nearly 700 team members into the new location over the next several years, said the unit, which was rebranded in January from FedEx Trade Networks.

FedEx Logistics has executed a multi-year lease to move its offices to the building. The unit will expand the size to 200,000 square feet from 154,000 square feet by adding a mezzanine to the structure.

FedEx Logistics' rebranding was implemented because the new name better describes the company's efforts to meet increasingly complex and industry-specific supply chain, transportation, value-added services, and brokerage needs, the unit said.

