Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge On Last Trading Day Of 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2018 7:14am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge On Last Trading Day Of 2018

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for December is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 214 points to 23,249.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 21 points to 2,507.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 59.75 points to 6,353.75.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 2.42 percent to trade at $54.50 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 1.96 percent to trade at $46.22 a barrel.

 

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.73 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index surging 0.33 percent and German DAX 30 index climbed 1.71 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.07 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.91 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.31 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.34 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5 percent and India’s BSE Sensex slipped 0.02 percent.

 

Breaking News

  • Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BLIN) reported a Q4 loss of $0.13 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.02 per share. Its sales declined to $2.8 million from $4.1 million.
  • AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) reported a $20 million equity investment in Singapore Life.
  • Transenterix Inc (NYSE: TRXC) disclosed a $75 million common stock offering.
  • Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSE: RHE) reported a 1-for-12 reverse stock split effective December 31.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets US Stock FuturesNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AFL + BLIN)

5 Stocks To Watch For December 31, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For December 28, 2018
22 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
26 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on BLIN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

48 Biggest Movers From Friday