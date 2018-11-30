Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What You Need To Know About Marriott's Starwood Data Breach

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2018 9:01am   Comments
Share:
What You Need To Know About Marriott's Starwood Data Breach
Related MAR
21 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 20, 2018
Dow Jones Futures: Workday, VMware Signal Breakouts; Massive Marriott Hack (Investor's Business Daily)

Hotel chain Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) confirmed Friday it has been a victim of a data security breach involving its Starwood guest reservation database.

What Happened

Marriott said in a regulatory filing it first became aware of a potential data breach Sept. 8, when an internal security tool flagged an attempt to access the reservation database. After tasking external security experts to study its security system, the company was made aware unauthorized access to its reservation system has been occurring since 2014.

The unauthorized party managed to copy and encrypt information which may include information on 327 million guests. The information includes some combination of name, address, phone number, e-mail address, passport number, date of birth, among other pieces of information.

Why It's Important

The total number whose information was potentially exposed is as high as 500 million guests.

The company said the unauthorized party may have gathered payment card numbers and expiration dates "for some" of its clients. While this data is typically encrypted in Marriott's system and requires two components to decrypt, the company says it "has not been able to rule out the possibility that both were taken."

What's Next

Marriott said it will continue working with law enforcement and security experts and simultaneously phasing out the Starwood systems while accelerating ongoing initiatives to enhance the security of its network.

"We fell short of what our guests deserve and what we expect of ourselves," said Arne Sorenson, Marriott's President and CEO. "We are doing everything we can to support our guests, and using lessons learned to be better moving forward."

Shares of Marriott were trading lower by nearly 5 percent ahead of Friday's market open.

Related Links:

Study: Stocks Fall An Average Of 5% After Data Breach

Report: Google Tried To Cover Up A Data Breach

Photo credit: Sallicio [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: Arne Sorenson CybersecurityNews Travel Top Stories Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MAR)

21 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 20, 2018
75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
60 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
24 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Stocks To Watch For November 6, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on MAR
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

USD/JPY Forecast: Two Steps Up, One Step Down, Trump's Trade And NFP Eyed

'We Expect Another Rangebound Year': Morgan Stanley's 2019 Investing Outlook