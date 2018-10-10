Akorn's Generic Drug For Inadequate Eye Lashes Receives FDA Nod
Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) shares — which tumbled roughly 60 percent to $5.36 Oct. 1 on a ruling that Fresenius SE is free to exit its M&A agreement with Akorn — had a reprieve early Wednesday.
What Happened
The generic pharma company announced FDA approval for its abbreviated new drug application for bimatoprost ophthalmic solution 0.03 percent.
The product candidate is used to treat hypotrichosis, or inadequate eyelashes, by increasing their growth, including length, thickness and darkness.
Why It's Important
Bimatoprost ophthalmic solution was originally approved by the FDA under the brand name Latisse in December 2008, with the sponsor company being Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN).
The drug generated sales of about $63.5 million in the 12 months ending in August, Akorn said, citing IQVIA data.
Akorn shares were up 0.62 percent at $6.50 at the time of publication Wednesday.
Related Links:
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These October PDUFA Dates
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, Clinical Trial Results And IPOs
Posted-In: News Health Care FDA Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.