Ambassador, a software-as-a-service startup based in suburban Detroit, has been acquired by Omaha, Nebraska-based West Corp.

What To Know

Ambassador specializes in referral marketing, in which a business rewards customers for helping to promote the products or services it offers.

West products and services are used by most of the Fortune 500, and the company is owned by Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE: APO), the world's largest private equity fund, Ambassador founder and CEO Jeff Epstein said in a Wednesday blog post.

A purchase price was not disclosed.

Why It's Important

"After our first meeting, we were struck by their passion, camaraderie and laser focus on the customer. Thinking back, it makes sense," Epstein said. West Corp., and their products and services are connecting the worlds largest businesses to their customers, millions of times a day.

While the acquisition is a "massive and instantaneous way" for the Michigan startup to level up its organization and team, Ambassador doesn't expect major changes to its business, the CEO said.

West Corp. CEO and President John Shlonsky said in a statement announcing the deal that Ambassador's platform adds customer acquisition, upsell and cross-sell solutions that will accelerate growth for West's clients.

Ambassador used to be known as Zferral, and was part of the TechStars NY class in 2011. It was one of just two companies not based in New York.

Related Links:

Detroit Startup GuardHat Raises $20M, Aims To Keep Industrial Workers Safe With Tech

Leaders See A Bright Future For Detroit