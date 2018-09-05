Market Overview

Facebook Returns Fire In BlackBerry Legal Battle With Patent Infringement Accusations

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 05, 2018 12:16pm   Comments
Facebook Returns Fire In BlackBerry Legal Battle With Patent Infringement Accusations
A legal battle between social media giant Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) expanded Tuesday after the social media giant filed suit against the Canadadian software company for patent infringement.

What Happened

BlackBerry accused Facebook in a lawsuit in March of infringing on its mobile messaging patents. On Wednesday, Facebook returned fire with a 118-page complaint in which it accuses BlackBerry of infringing on six of its patents.

Facebook said BlackBerry is actively infringing on some of its patented process technologies related to voice messaging; how a mobile device shows graphics to users; and the analysis of GPS data, The Verge reported. Facebook is demanding unspecific damages.

Why It's Important

BlackBerry shares were trading lower by 4.6 percent at $10.15 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Investors are likely showing signs of concerns as Facebook fights back. A Bloomberg report said BlackBerry hadn't responded to requests for comment that were sent after hours. 

What's Next

Facebook's lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in San Francisco. 

Related Links:

BlackBerry Has Become A Story Of Continued Progress And Diminishing Headwinds

Facebook 'Hit Reset' On Expectations: Wall Street Responds To The Lackluster Quarter

Posted-In: Bloomberg Messaging patentNews Legal Top Stories Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

