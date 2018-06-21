5 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GEMP) shares are up 12 percent. No news was immediately available.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BLCM) shares are up 6 percent. No news was immediately available.
Losers
- Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) shares are down 10 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. First quarter earnings came in at 72 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $814 million, beating estimates by $7 million. The company announced a $1 billion buyback.
- Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) shares are down 3 percent. No news was immediately available.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RYTM) shares are down 2 percent after pricing a 5.7 million share public offering at $26.42 a share.
