The Details Of Social Reality's White Paper On BIG Platform

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2017 9:35am   Comments
Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX), a nano-cap provider of tools to automate the digital advertising market, published Thursday a white paper presentation outlining its plants to become the first public company to deliver a transparent data management and distribution system through a secure blockchain platform, token reward, and open source governance structure called BIG Platform.

What You Need To Know

Social Reality highlighted in a 55-page report its strategy to become what it expects to be the first consumer-powered verified data management and distribution system when it's fully developed. The purpose of this system is to allow consumers to claim their data and be compensated for it when it's purchased.

The company says its BIG Platform will enable transparent exchange of verified digital identity and consumer data, and for the first time consumers will be able to interact directly in this process.

Why It's Important

"Building the tools to unlock the value of data, we published detailed plans for our BIG Platform," said Christopher Miglino, CEO and Chairman of SRAX. "This is a significant milestone in our efforts to be the first publicly-traded company to deliver a secure blockchain platform, token reward, and open source governance structure for consumer data. A key component of the BIG Platform will be our digital token, BIGtoken, which we intend to register with the SEC. As such, we believe the BIG Platform will be well positioned to operate in a regulated environment."

What's Next?

Social Reality believes that once fully developed, its BIG Platform will address major challengers in the digital advertising industry. The company also believes it will be able t offer value in other verticals such as healthcare, media, finance, and more.

The stock was up more than 8 percent at $5.54.

Posted-In: BIG Platform Blockchain White PaperNews Legal Best of Benzinga

