3 IPOs Trickle In As Year Wraps Up
The third-to-last week of 2017 is witnessing a stall in this year's abundant initial public offerings.
Here are the three companies making their public debuts:
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL) will issue 1.4 million shares between $9 and $11 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. Based in Virginia, the biotech firm develops treatments for alcohol use disorder and is preparing to launch Phase 3 trials of its lead compound.
- Casa Systems Inc (CASA) will issue 8.4 million shares between $15 and $17 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The 14-year-old tech company supports ultra-broadband services with fixed, mobile, optical and Wi-Fi network solutions.
- Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) will issue 30 million shares between $19 and $22 Friday on the Nasdaq. The real estate advisory firm serves global clients including Aetna Inc (NYSE: AET), Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE), Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) and various universities and governments.
