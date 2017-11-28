A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Economic Data

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. A report on U.S. international trade in goods for October is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The FHFA House Price Index for September and the S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for September will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index for November and the Richmond Fed's manufacturing index for November will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley is set to speak in New York at 9:15 a.m. ET, while Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell will speak in Washington at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 30 points to 23,592.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures gained 2 points to 2,603.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 2.25 points to 6,415.50.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.92 percent to trade at $63.25 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures declined 0.93 percent to trade at $57.57 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.52 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.44 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.31 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.54 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.52 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.04 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 0.02 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.34 percent and India’s BSE Sensex declined 0.31 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Jefferies upgraded Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) from Hold to Buy.

Meredith shares rose 1.18 percent to $68.35 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Monday.

(NYSE: THO) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Monday. Egalet Corp (NASDAQ: EGLT) disclosed that its Phase 3 study of Egalet-002 met its primary endpoint.

(NASDAQ: EGLT) disclosed that its Phase 3 study of Egalet-002 met its primary endpoint. Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ: APEN) disclosed that it has received FDA clearance for OverStitch Sx.

(NASDAQ: APEN) disclosed that it has received FDA clearance for OverStitch Sx. Roark agreed to acquire Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) for $157 per share in cash. Bloomberg reported.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets JefferiesNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.