Shares of Transenterix Inc (NYSE: TRXC), a small-cap medical device company, gained 11 percent Monday morning after confirming an asset sale.

What You Need To Know

Transenterix confirmed it has agreed to sell its Senhance Surgical Robotic System to Florida Hospital, a member of Adventist Health System, the largest not-for-profit health care systems in the US.

Senhance Surgical System is used to assist surgeons in performing minimally invasive surgery. The technology consists of multiple robotic arms that are controlled by surgeons; it's also the first surgical robotic system that offers haptic force feedback.

Why It's Important

"The digital operating room of the future has arrived, and our surgeons will continue to be leaders in applying robotic technology, like the Senhance, to benefit our patients across a full range of procedures and specialties," Dr. Steve Eubanks, surgeon and executive medical director for the Institute for Surgical Advancement at Florida Hospital, said in a press release. "Our team of clinicians selected the Senhance Surgical System to further our minimally invasive offerings. We believe this robotic system will support our surgeons in maximizing their precision and control during procedures while minimizing costs."

What's Next?

The Florida Hospital Orlando campus is where the first commercial unit of the Senhance Surgical System will be installed in the U.S., according to Transenterix.

Related Links:

Is Transenterix Really A Threat To Intuitive Surgical?

How Surgeons Are Responding To TransEnterix's Senhance Following FDA Approval

Photo courtesy of Transenterix.

Posted-In: Florida Hospital medical device Robotic Surgery Senhance TransenterixNews Health Care General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.