Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CarGurus, Hair Transplant Firm Among This Week's IPOs
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 11, 2017 1:07pm   Comments
Share:
CarGurus, Hair Transplant Firm Among This Week's IPOs
Related TRIP
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Tripadvisor And Incyte
11 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Monday

If you’ve rapaciously bought stock in the proliferating pharma space, you’ve had a good year in initial public offerings. But this isn’t your week.

Investors looking for something outside the norm have a few unique options among market newcomers. Here are the firms preparing for public debuts:

CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) will issue 9.4 million shares between $13 and $15 Thursday on the Nasdaq. Launched in 2006 by a Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) cofounder, the online marketplace facilitates sales of and supports searches for new and used vehicles.

Orthopediatrics Corp (KIDS) will issue 4 million shares between $12 and $14 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The pediatric orthopedics company has developed 17 surgical products for sports medicine, scoliosis, trauma and long-bone deformities.

Restoration Robotics Inc (HAIR) will issue 3.125 million shares between $7 and $9 Thursday on the Nasdaq. Based in Silicon Valley, the medical device company designs and develops robotic hair transplant systems.

Optinose, Inc. (OPTN) will issue 6.25 million shares between $15 and $17 Friday on the Nasdaq. The pharmaceutical company develops and markets treatments for allergies and ear, nose and throat diseases.

Related Links:

The Basics Of IPOs: Some Things You Should Know

3 Important Dates For All IPOs, Explained

Posted-In: CARG Cargurus HAIR kids Optinose OPTNNews IPOs Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TRIP)

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Tripadvisor And Incyte
11 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Monday
Tripadvisor Sharply Resolves 5 Days Of Consolidation To The Downside
Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Tripadvisor And Gilead
12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 25, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on TRIP
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.