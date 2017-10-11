CarGurus, Hair Transplant Firm Among This Week's IPOs

If you’ve rapaciously bought stock in the proliferating pharma space, you’ve had a good year in initial public offerings. But this isn’t your week.

Investors looking for something outside the norm have a few unique options among market newcomers. Here are the firms preparing for public debuts:

CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) will issue 9.4 million shares between $13 and $15 Thursday on the Nasdaq. Launched in 2006 by a Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) cofounder, the online marketplace facilitates sales of and supports searches for new and used vehicles.

Orthopediatrics Corp (KIDS) will issue 4 million shares between $12 and $14 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The pediatric orthopedics company has developed 17 surgical products for sports medicine, scoliosis, trauma and long-bone deformities.

Restoration Robotics Inc (HAIR) will issue 3.125 million shares between $7 and $9 Thursday on the Nasdaq. Based in Silicon Valley, the medical device company designs and develops robotic hair transplant systems.

Optinose, Inc. (OPTN) will issue 6.25 million shares between $15 and $17 Friday on the Nasdaq. The pharmaceutical company develops and markets treatments for allergies and ear, nose and throat diseases.

