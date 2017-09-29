HHS Secretary Tom Price Heads For Departure Gate After Private Plane Scandal

President Donald Trump’s ever-contracting cabinet lost another member Friday with a fresh vacancy in health and human services.

Tom Price will fly home stripped of his title after fallout over his extravagant spending on taxpayer-funded private plane travel. Trump received Price’s resignation notice after rebuking Price and making uncertain remarks about the future of his job.

“He's a very fine man, but we're going to make a decision sometime tonight,” Trump told reporters outside the White House Friday, reiterating his displeasure.

As of Thursday, Price had remained optimistic about his future with the Trump administration.

“I look forward to gaining, regaining the trust that the American people, some of the American people, may have lost in the activities that I took,” he told Fox News.

Price had said he would personally refund $51,887.31, down to the cent, for his seat on the flights, even though the government spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on the chartered planes. The public and press reacted in outrage.

“I regret the concerns this has raised regarding the use of taxpayer dollars,” Price said. “All of my political career I’ve fought for the taxpayers. It is clear to me that in this case, I was not sensitive enough to my concern for the taxpayer.”

