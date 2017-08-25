6 Things With Better Odds Than Conor McGregor Against Floyd Mayweather

The odds for the highly-anticipated boxing match between undefeated former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather and UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor are now tighter than ever, as gamblers appear to be giving McGregor more than just a puncher’s chance of knocking out the shifty Mayweather on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Early odds for the fight put McGregor as a heavy +950 underdog, meaning a $100 bet on McGregor would pay out $950. However, as of Thursday, McGregor’s line has shrunk to just +300, suggesting gamblers are giving the UFC champ a 4-to-1 chance of a victory.

Related Link: Floyd Mayweather Issues 'The Mayweather Challenge' On Social Media: Here Are The Most Hilarious Responses

A bet on McGregor is still a long-shot, and there are plenty of other bets that gamblers could make that would be safer plays.

Here are six bets that would make for smaller upsets than a McGregor victory, according to U.K. sports book Paddy Power.

1. Alabama Crimson Tide winning the 2017 NCAA college football championship: current odds of 5/2.

2. Another member of the Trump cabinet will resign or be fired by Aug. 31: current odds of 3/1.

3. Stephen Spielberg’s “The Papers” will win the Oscar for Best Picture: current odds of 3/1.

4. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will be the recipient of the next Nobel Peace Prize: current odds of 3/1.

5. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) superstar A.J. Styles will be the outright winner of the 2018 Royal Rumble match: current odds of 3/1.

6. The president of the United States will make a statement confirming the existence of alien life by Dec. 31, 2017: current odds of 3/1.

__________

Image Credit: By Mariah Garnett - https://vimeo.com/176642002, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather Paddy PowerNews Education Sports Events General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.