Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) spiked early Thursday after investors began taking note of Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN)'s list of "Hot New Releases."

The list displays the mega-retailer's best-selling new and future releases. In the "computer CPU processors" category, AMD's Ryzen 3 and Ryzen Threadripper offerings were shown to be outpacing Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC)'s Intel Core i7 and i9, respectively.

As of 11 a.m. ET, the two companies split the top 10 spots evenly, but buyers would seem to prefer the low-cost of AMD's Ryzen to Intel's products (the Ryzen 3 shows an Amazon price of $109, while the highest ranked Intel product costs $395.27).

After hitting an intraday high of $13.52, AMD shares were trading lower around $13.32 at time of publication.

Intel shares were nearly unchanged.

Amazon's "Hot New Releases" list is updated hourly.

Main Image: Luis Romero, Flickr

