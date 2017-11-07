On CNBC's "Mad Money", Jim Cramer said he would stay away from Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ: OCLR). He explained that the stock missed earnings estimates and he wants to wait for three months, because this could be the first of many bad quarters.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) is not making the numbers it used to, said Cramer. He would rather own Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV).

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) is a very difficult stock to value, because it has been a big short squeeze, said Cramer. He doesn't want to buy the stock.

Posted-In: Mad MoneyCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.