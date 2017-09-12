Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In Apple

Dan Nathan spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about unusually high options activity in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) ahead of an important event. He said that the options market is implying a 3 percent move in either direction this week.

Call options volume was two times put options volume on Monday as a lot of short dated calls were traded. Nathan added that one bullish trade caught his attention. Somebody was rolling up and out, explained Nathan. A trader sold to close 4,000 contracts of the September 160 calls and bought to open 4,000 contracts of the October 162.50 calls for $3.90. The trade breaks even at $166.40 or 3.03 percent above the closing price on Monday.

