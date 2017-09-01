Market Overview

Andrew Left Is Bearish On Bitcoin Investment Trust

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2017 8:02am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money" Thursday, Andrew Left said he took a short position in Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTC: GBTC).

He is bearish because the net asset value of the investment trust is twice the amount of the underlying Bitcoin. There are other things that Left sees as negative signs and one of them is the fact that it doesn't even have insurance for Bitcoin. The trust also doesn't offer a guarantee that its owners are going to get a distribution of Bitcoin cash.

Left took a short position recently and he decided to hedge a half of the position.

The GBTC closed Thursday at $1,005, up more than 8 percent.

Posted-In: Andrew Left Fast MoneyCNBC Short Sellers Short Ideas Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

