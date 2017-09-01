Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money" that he would hold a long position in Enbridge Inc (USA) (NYSE: ENB). It has a good dividend yield and it's the best in what it does, explained Cramer. He would sit tight, collect the dividends and reinvest them.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) isn't going up overnight, but it could trade to $16, believes Cramer.

Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) has already traded higher, but Cramer thinks that it's not that expensive.

