On CNBC's "Mad Money" Jim Cramer said to his viewer that he doesn't need to be worried about VF Corp (NYSE: VFC). He thinks the last acquisition was really good.

Cramer recommended Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) as a buy in December and the stock dropped 10 percent. He still likes the stock and he believes it's inexpensive at its current price. Cramer added that he's astonished how poorly the stock has performed and he explained that it's underperforming because people think the Fed isn't going to raise interest rates that much.

