Jim Cramer Weighs In On Wells Fargo And Darden Restaurants

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2017 7:14am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money", Jim Cramer said he doesn't like the auto business because the numbers aren't good.

Cramer's charitable trust owns Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC), but he has been selling the stock recently. He is very disappointed with the company and the management. Cramer added that there are much better banks in the market.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) has come down very hard and the chart looks terrible, thinks Cramer. It yields 3 percent and Cramer believes it might be a good idea to start buying the stock.

