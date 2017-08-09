On CNBC's "Mad Money", Jim Cramer said he doesn't like the auto business because the numbers aren't good.

Cramer's charitable trust owns Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC), but he has been selling the stock recently. He is very disappointed with the company and the management. Cramer added that there are much better banks in the market.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) has come down very hard and the chart looks terrible, thinks Cramer. It yields 3 percent and Cramer believes it might be a good idea to start buying the stock.

Posted-In: Mad MoneyCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.