On CNBC's "Mad Money", Jim Cramer said he would stay away from Hormel Foods Corp(NYSE: HRL). He explained that it's not a right time to own such a defensive stock in the sector rotation that is going on.

Cramer thinks that Snap Inc's (NYSE: SNAP) management has augmented reality. He added that the market thought that Instagram is going to be challenged by Snap, but that isn't the case. Snap is the No. 1 reason to own Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), concluded Cramer.

