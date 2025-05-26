'Duck Dynasty' Star Phil Robertson Passes Away At 79

Phil Robertson, the patriarch of the Robertson family and co-founder of Duck Commander, has died at the age of 79.

What Happened: On Monday, Robertson's family confirmed his passing in a heartfelt statement on Facebook, writing, "We celebrate today that our father, husband and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord."

The statement continued, "Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life.”

Source: Facebook

Robertson rose to national fame as the central figure in Duck Dynasty, a reality show that aired on A&E from 2012 to 2017 and followed the family's Louisiana-based duck call business. A reboot of the series was reportedly planned for 2025, noted The Hill.

A devout Christian and outspoken conservative, Robertson often shared his religious and political views publicly. In 2016, he endorsed Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

Robertson's family shared that a private service will be held, with plans to announce details soon for a public memorial honoring his life, the report added.

Photo Courtesy: Dylanhatfield on Shutterstock.com

