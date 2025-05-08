OpenAI Reportedly Reshaping Leadership, Taps Senior Executive To Run Divisions Beyond Sam Altman's AI Focus

OpenAI is reportedly negotiating with a senior technology executive to take on a major leadership role.

What Happened: OpenAI is in talks to bring in a senior tech executive to oversee several of the company's divisions, reported Reuters (via The Information).

The move is part of a larger leadership shake-up at the artificial intelligence firm, sources familiar with the matter told the publication.

While OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is expected to continue leading the company's research and infrastructure teams — the critical units driving AI development — much of the rest of the organization would fall under the supervision of the new executive, the report said.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Why It's Important: Earlier this week, it was reported that OpenAI has told investors it plans to decrease the share of revenue it allocates to Microsoft Corporation MSFT.

The report surfaced after it was announced that OpenAI’s nonprofit parent organization will maintain control of the company.

