Trump Says He's 'Already Ended Inflation' At Michigan Rally Held To Mark 100 Days In Office, Promises To Protect Medicare And Social Security — Democrats Plan Senate Barrage

On his 100th day in office during his second term, President Donald Trump returned to a familiar setting — a rally stage in Michigan — to energize supporters, defend his policies, and lash out at critics as Democrats prepared a coordinated protest in the Senate.

What Happened: On Tuesday, before a crowd in the battleground state he flipped in 2024, Trump touted his administration's economic record, declaring, "We've already ended inflation," and vowed further spending cuts to boost growth, reported The Washington Post.

"We will cut more than $1 trillion in wasteful and unnecessary spending," he stated, adding, "We will end inflation, slash prices — we've already ended inflation — raise wages and give you the greatest economy in the history of the world."

In a speech that echoed his campaign rallies, Trump repeated false claims about the 2020 election and accused Democrats of trying to influence the 2024 outcome. "That's their single greatest trait," Trump said, the report noted.

The president also defended his embattled defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, calling him a "tough cookie."

He also said Republicans will defend Medicaid. "We will always protect Medicare and Social Security for our great seniors with no cuts, and we will defend Medicaid for those great people that are in need,"

Trump said, despite criticism from Democrats and analysts who argue his budget plan would force cuts.

The President also saved some of his sharpest criticism for Democratic figures, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and mocked former President Joe Biden, polling the crowd on whether to call him "Sleepy Joe" or "Crooked Joe," the report said.

Meanwhile, Democratic senators intend to spend hours on the Senate floor Tuesday evening criticizing Trump's first 100 days in office, the report added.

Why It's Important: Trump has completed 100 days of his second term, with mixed progress on key 2024 campaign promises.

He's largely delivered on immigration and tariffs, imposing a 10% import tax and targeting trade imbalances. Gas prices are down, but grocery costs have risen due to tariffs.

His vow to end the Ukraine war remains unmet, though diplomatic efforts are underway.

Trump also signed an executive order banning transgender athletes from women's sports and pardoned over 1,500 people, including Jan. 6 defendants.

Economic pledges like tax cuts on tips and overtime remain unfulfilled. The Associated Press rates four promises as kept, 15 in progress, and five as "complicated."

