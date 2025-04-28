Trump Tariffs Prompt Suspension Of Chinese Factory Operations And Shift To New Markets

Chinese manufacturers are suspending operations and pursuing alternative markets as U.S. tariff increases take effect, creating ripple effects across global supply chains and threatening millions of jobs.

What Happened: Chinese factories are pausing production due to the impact of U.S. tariffs, as reported by CNBC on Monday. The lost orders are affecting jobs and prompting Chinese exporters to explore new sales strategies, such as livestreaming at home.

According to Cameron Johnson, a senior partner at consulting firm Tidalwave Solutions, factories producing toys, sporting goods, and low-cost Dollar Store-type goods are currently the most affected. “While not large-scale yet, it is happening in the key [export] hubs of Yiwu and Dongguan, and there is concern that it will grow,” Johnson said.



The impact of recent tariff hikes exceeding 100% is “way bigger” than the COVID-19 pandemic’s disruption, says Ash Monga, CEO of Imex Sourcing Services.

Woodswool, an athleticwear manufacturer near Shanghai, reports all U.S. orders have been canceled, with over half its production once destined for American customers. The company has pivoted to domestic sales through Baidu‘s BIDU livestreaming platform, though its new sales channel generates only modest revenue.

Why It Matters: Many companies are diversifying production to India over Southeast Asia, while others are turning from U.S. customers to those in Europe and Latin America. Some companies have already built businesses on other trade routes from China.

For U.S. investors, these developments signal potential disruption in supply chains and pricing. Goldman Sachs has downgraded China’s Gross Domestic Product growth forecasts to 4.0% for 2025 and 3.5% for 2026, below the government’s 5% target.

The U.S.-China trade war, under President Donald Trump‘s administration, has led to a significant decrease in U.S. imports from China. In response, China has started to exempt some U.S. imports from high tariffs, indicating a possible easing of trade tensions.

The iShares China Large-Cap ETF FXI, a widely followed U.S.-listed fund that tracks major Chinese companies, has fallen 4.38% since Trump introduced a 34% “reciprocal” tariff on Chinese imports.

