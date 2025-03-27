After Siri Leadership Change, Apple Makes Another Major Executive Move in Retail: Report

Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly making a change to its leadership structure by promoting Vanessa Trigub, signaling long-term succession planning for senior vice president Deirdre O'Brien.

What Happened: Apple has decided to introduce a new position — vice president of stores and retail operations — and name Trigub to the role, according to a report by Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Trigub, who has been with Apple since 2007 and currently oversees the retail operations in the Americas West region, will now manage global retail store operations and report directly to O'Brien.

While Apple has yet to confirm the leadership reshuffle publicly, sources familiar with the matter told the publication that Trigub is being groomed as a possible successor to O'Brien.

O'Brien has led Apple's retail and HR functions through several structural shifts since 2017.

Why It's Important: This marks the second significant leadership shift Apple has undergone in the past few weeks.

Previously, it was reported that Cupertino has finalized plans to transfer oversight of Siri from AI chief John Giannandrea to Mike Rockwell, the mastermind behind the Vision Pro.

In January, Apple reported a first-quarter revenue of $124.3 billion, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $124.13 billion. The tech giant also reported adjusted earnings of $2.40 per share, exceeding projections of $2.36 per share.

Price Action: Apple shares ended Wednesday at $221.53, down 0.99% for the day. In pre-market trading on Thursday, the stock slipped another 0.28%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock