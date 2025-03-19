Tesla Crash Victims' Families Demand Accountability, Push For Probes Free From Elon Musk's Interference: 'We Are Deeply Concerned…'

Families who lost loved ones in crashes involving Tesla Inc.'s TSLA driver assistance systems are calling on the Department of Transportation to resist regulatory rollbacks and maintain independent oversight of the automaker.

What Happened: Seven families whose relatives were killed or injured in crashes involving Tesla's Autopilot and Full Self-Driving features have sent a letter to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, reported Politico.

In the letter, they urged the department to uphold safety regulations and continue investigating Tesla "free from improper influence."

"We are deeply concerned that NHTSA's oversight of autonomous vehicle systems may be weakened," the letter states. "We fear this important measure is under threat given recent media reports and the influence of Tesla CEO Elon Musk."

The letter specifically warns against repealing a rule requiring companies to report crashes involving advanced driver assistance systems and highlights concerns over Elon Musk's alleged influence across federal agencies.

"The deaths of our loved ones were preventable," the families wrote. "As Secretary, you have the power to ensure these tragedies are not repeated."

Signatories include Neima Benavides, whose sister Naibel died in 2019 when a Tesla with autopilot engaged ran a stop sign and crashed into her parked car.

Why It's Important: The request comes amid uncertainty about the future of federal automotive oversight under the Donald Trump administration.

Layoffs at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have raised further concerns, especially after NHTSA forced Tesla to recall more than 2 million vehicles for Autopilot issues.

In a statement, a DOT spokesperson said Secretary Duffy takes their concerns seriously, adding that NHTSA "will continue to enforce the law… in accordance with the Vehicle Safety Act."

Meanwhile, Tesla has secured its first permit in California to operate a robotaxi service. On Wednesday, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Andres Sheppard turned bullish on Tesla, citing multiple catalysts that could drive the stock to $425.

Price Action: Tesla’s stock gained 4.68% on Wednesday, closing at $235.86. In after-hours trading, it rose an additional 1.72%, reaching $239.92. Year-to-date, the company’s shares have dropped 37.81%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

