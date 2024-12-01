Trump's Tariff Plans, Canada's Possible Retaliation, And Larry Summers' Inflation Risk Warning: This Week In Economics

The week was packed with significant economic and political developments, capturing the attention of markets and analysts alike. From Donald Trump‘s bold tariff announcements to Canada‘s potential countermeasures, the news cycle was anything but dull. Meanwhile, economic forecasts and consumer confidence reports added layers to the unfolding narrative.

Trump’s Tariff Threats

President-elect announced plans to impose a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada. This move, aimed at addressing border issues, was shared on Truth Social, where Trump described the situation as an “invasion” contributing to crime and drug problems. He also criticized China for not controlling fentanyl flow into the U.S., proposing a 10% tariff increase on Chinese goods.

Canada Plans Retaliatory Tariffs

Canada’s retaliatory measures are in the works as the country prepares to respond to Trump’s tariff threats. A senior Canadian official revealed that discussions are ongoing to target specific U.S. products if the proposed tariffs are enacted. This comes as Trump reiterates his tough stance on trade, linking it to border security issues.

Bessent's Economic Reordering Plans

Scott Bessent’s economic vision outlines a “global economic reordering” under Trump’s administration. The Treasury Secretary pick plans to make tax cuts permanent and eliminate taxes on tips and overtime pay. Bessent also aims to maintain the dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency while implementing tariffs and reducing government spending.

Lary Summers Warns Of Inflation Risks

Larry Summers’ inflation warning highlights potential economic disruptions from Trump’s policies. The former Treasury Secretary warns that the proposed agenda could lead to an inflation shock greater than recent experiences. Summers points to significant demand-side stimulus and supply-side disruptions as key concerns.

Consumer Confidence Hits Two-Year High

Consumer confidence surge marks a positive note as the Consumer Confidence Index reaches a two-year high. The Conference Board’s data shows an increase from 111.3 in October to 111.7 in November, driven by a stronger labor market and reduced recession fears. This optimism is reflected in the stock market’s record highs.

