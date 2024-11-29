Trump White House Picks, Including Elon Musk And Scott Bessent, Spark Conflict Of Interest Concerns: 'Potentially The Greatest Ethics Cataclysm In The History Of Our Government'

Donald Trump‘s second administration is under the microscope for potential conflicts of interest due to the business ties of several cabinet nominees. Ethics experts are sounding alarms over the implications of appointing wealthy business figures to key government positions.

What Happened: Concerns are mounting that these appointments could blur the lines between business interests and government policy, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Trump’s cabinet, potentially the wealthiest in history, includes nominees like hedge fund manager Scott Bessent for Treasury Secretary, Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick for Commerce Secretary, and Liberty Energy CEO Chris Wright for Energy Secretary. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is also a close adviser to the president-elect.

Critics argue that the intersection of business and government in Trump’s administration could be more complicated than in previous administrations, potentially undermining government ethics standards.

Walter Shaub, the former head of the Office of Government Ethics, a federal agency, said, "We are looking at potentially the greatest ethics cataclysm in the history of our government.”

Why It Matters: The formation of the Department of Government Efficiency, led by Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, has been criticized by Clinton-era official Robert Reich as potentially being “riddled with conflicts of interest.” Reich expressed skepticism about the department’s true purpose, suggesting it might serve as a “quid-pro-quo” arrangement.

Furthermore, the appointment of Bessent as Treasury Secretary has sparked debate about the implications for America’s economic future.

