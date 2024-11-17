Trump's Return, Inflation Fears, And A Bold S&P 500 Prediction: This Week In Economics

The past week has been a whirlwind of economic predictions and policy speculations, largely centered around President-elect Donald Trump’s potential second term. From Cathie Wood’s optimistic outlook to concerns about inflation and a bold S&P 500 prediction, here’s a recap of the top stories.

Cathie Wood’s Reagan-Era Economic Boom Prediction

Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Investment Management LLC, has drawn parallels between Trump’s potential second term and the economic transformation during former President Ronald Reagan’s administration in the 1980s. Wood believes that Trump’s anticipated policies, including deregulation and tax cuts, could trigger significant economic growth.

Read the full article here.

Trump’s Policies Could Trigger Inflation

Despite Trump’s promises to lower prices for American consumers, economic experts warn that his proposed policies could trigger higher inflation. Key proposals raising concerns include a universal tariff of up to 20% on imports, mass deportation of undocumented immigrants, and tax cuts. Major retailers have already expressed concerns about potential price impacts.

Read the full article here.

Trump’s DOGE Plan: Risks and Opportunities

Trump’s proposed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, is raising questions about the future of U.S. defense contractors and government IT firms. The plan to restructure federal agencies and reduce wasteful spending could potentially impact these sectors.

Read the full article here.

Producer Inflation Rises More Than Expected

October’s producer inflation came in slightly higher than anticipated, casting doubts on whether the U.S. economy’s broader disinflationary trend will hold through the year's final quarter. The Producer Price Index (PPI) surged to 2.4% last month, marking the first increase in the annual PPI inflation rate after three straight months of declines.

Read the full article here.

S&P 500 to Hit 10,000 by 2029?

Veteran Wall Street strategist Ed Yardeni has made a bold prediction that the S&P 500 index will soar to 10,000 by the end of the decade. Yardeni believes that Trump’s return to the White House, alongside a likely Republican-controlled Congress, will bring in a major regime shift that’s positive for U.S. stocks, the economy, and corporate profits.

Read the full article here.

