Youtube Shorts Reaches 1 Trillion Views In India, Says CEO Neal Mohan

YouTube Shorts, Google’s GOOG GOOGL answer to TikTok, has hit a 1 lakh crore (1 trillion) view mark in India.

What Happened: The announcement was made by Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube, at the YouTube Brandcast event held in New Delhi.

Mohan underscored the flourishing creator community in India, with over 11,000 channels boasting more than a million subscribers each, as per a PTI report. YouTube Shorts, which was first launched in India, has since enjoyed immense popularity, he added.

YouTube’s popularity isn’t confined to mobile devices; it has also emerged as the most streamed service on Connected TVs in India. “YouTube is number one in reach and watchtime in India. We just passed a huge milestone. Shorts, which we first launched in India, now has trillions of views here,” Mohan stated.

Cricket videos continue to be extremely popular on the platform, racking up over 50 billion views in the past year. Mohan also highlighted the growing popularity of creators, using the example of Prajakta Koli, whose journey on YouTube led to a starring role in a Netflix series and a Bollywood debut.

