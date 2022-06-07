You Can Now Charge Your Tesla Using Ford F-150 Lightning's Cord

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F), which launched its F-150 Lightning earlier this year, has now unveiled several add-ons to increase the electric vehicle pick-up truck's appeal to buyers of rival brands.

What Happened: Ford has provided a cord that plugs into the F-150 Lightning and charges any EV with a J1772 plug, the standard connector in North America, Electrek said.

This is called bidirectional charging. Tesla vehicles do not use this connector but instead rely on a proprietary plug, the report added.

Along with the cord, Ford is now giving early birds an adapter for Tesla vehicles, Electrek said, citing a post by a new Ford F-150 Lightning owner in the "Lightning Owners" forum.

"I took delivery of my 2022 Lightning, and as I'm going through the included items I found an adapter to charge Teslas. Interesting find. If I find any dead Teslas, I'll let my Ford Lightning come to the rescue. Also included was an adapter to help with all Ford mobile chargers," the buyer said.

