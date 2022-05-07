 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Breaks Silence On Rumor Of Sky Ferreira Met Gala-Snub: Here's What He Said
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2022 10:21am   Comments
Rumors of singer/songwriter Sky Ferreira declining a date with Elon Musk were floating around this week after the Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) chief executive officer's Met Gala appearance.

The rumor originated after a Twitter handle named @newypost tweeted that the singer declined a date with Musk after being asked by his team at the 2022 Met Gala. Musk's team reportedly asked him to be seated at the same table as the singer, a threaded tweet from the same handle read.

After maintaining silence for a while, Musk has now issued a clarification. He has denied asking anyone on a date or requesting for a particular seating.

"This rumor originated from a parody account, but got picked up by real media & twitter trends (sigh)," he added.

Related Link: Elon Musk Brings Mom As Date To Met Gala: What Happened Next?

Musk's tweet came as a reply to a tweet by his mother, Maye Musk, who previously sprang to his defense. While refuting the whole thing, the billionaire's mother said there was no team with him at the event and that it was she who accompanied him.

Photo: Courtesy of Greg Chow and Haddad Media on Flickr

