How To Post Special Messages On Billboards With Shoutable And The D'Amelio Sisters

Social media creatives Dixie and Charli D’Amelio announced their partnership with Shoutable, a platform that allows anyone to create and post messages displayed on digital billboards.

How It Works: With Shoutable templates, users can customize their Shouts with personalized messages and photos.

Then, when ready to share, users determine the locations of the boards they want to post to, as well as the timeframes to display.

For the launch, Shoutable and Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ: LAMR) have partnered to unlock for users more than 1,600 digital billboards across the United States.

Ten Shouts in a 10-minute period price for just $40.

Why It Matters: Shoutable is perfect for those wanting to celebrate holidays, birthdays, graduations, anniversaries and beyond.

“Shoutable has opened up the world of digital billboards so anyone can post content in the real world,” the D’Amelio sisters said. “We’re excited to be part of the Shoutable launch just in time for Mother's Day!”

Following the launch, Shoutable will add access to more than 500,000 digital screens and 10,000 large format billboards across nearly 30 countries and 10,000 cities worldwide.

"We’re very excited to work with Dixie and Charli D’Amelio,” Shoutable CEO Jonathan Gudai said about the launch and intent to donate a portion of the firm’s revenues to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

“The ability to bring this digital technology into the hands of their millions of fans, as well as everyday consumers, is groundbreaking.”

Click here to learn more about Shoutable.