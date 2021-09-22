'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Disney: Don't Worry About Streaming

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment panel spoke about streaming headwinds for Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).

Jim Lebenthal isn't overly concerned. He sees his long position i Disney as a multi-year investment and the fact that this quarter is not going as great as people expect is a normal bump on the road. He expects the stock to be stuck in a range between $175 and $185 for a couple of months.

Jon Najarian isn't surprised by the streaming slowdown because the growth was phenomenal during the first year. He thinks it's going to be a while before we see $225, but it might get to that level by the end of the next year.

Stephanie Link said there's no catalyst to owning the stock in the short term. She said the stock is trading on streaming and not the parks and movies and she would be interested in buying it if it pulls back. The company won't reinstate the dividend or buy back any stock for a while. She finds that disappointing.