fbpx

QQQ
+ 4.10
362.05
+ 1.12%
BTC/USD
+ 284.38
43300.00
+ 0.66%
DIA
+ 4.79
334.32
+ 1.41%
SPY
+ 5.78
427.85
+ 1.33%
TLT
+ 0.18
150.72
+ 0.12%
GLD
+ 0.96
165.08
+ 0.58%

Why BofA Remains A Disney Bull Despite Disappointing Q4 Outlook

byPriya Nigam
September 22, 2021 1:54 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why BofA Remains A Disney Bull Despite Disappointing Q4 Outlook

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) guided to global net additions of low-single-digit millions for Disney+ in the fiscal fourth quarter, lower than the Street expectations of around 10 million. However, this does not impact the long-term total subscriber estimates, according to BofA Securities.

The Walt Disney Analyst: Jessica Reif Ehrlich reiterated a Buy rating for Disney, while keeping the price target unchanged at $223.

The Walt Disney Thesis: Although the near-term projections are disappointing, the headwinds impacting Disney+ appear transitory and does not affect Disney’s long-term underlying fundamentals, Reif Ehrlich said in the note to clients.

The analyst mentioned three reasons for the company’s disappointing guidance for global net adds:

  • A slower ramp in subscribers in the Latin American region, following the launch of Star Plus.
  • Tough comps in India, with annual subscriptions not in an auto-renew mode in the country.
  • COVID-19 pandemic-related production delays across the globe

“While not ideal, it is worth noting that Disney+ Hotstar subs are significantly lower ARPU subs and the headwinds in India imply that Disney+ core net adds accelerated vs. F3Q,” Reif Ehrlich wrote.

“In theme parks, DIS saw a modest slowdown at the end of August from the COVID delta variant, but noted that demand has recovered nicely following Labor Day,” she added.

DIS Price Action: Shares of Disney had risen by 0.99% to $172.84 at the time of publication Wednesday.

Photo by Tyler Nix on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Reiteration Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Rarest Of Gems? Here's Why This Analyst Is Upgrading ViacomCBS

Rarest Of Gems? Here's Why This Analyst Is Upgrading ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) received a major thumbs up from Steven Cahall, senior equity analyst at Wells Fargo Securities, who upgraded the company’s stock rating from Equal-Weight to Overweight and upped its price target from $45 to $60. read more
Should You Buy Fox Stock Now? Analyst Shares 5 Reasons Why

Should You Buy Fox Stock Now? Analyst Shares 5 Reasons Why

Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOX) has significantly lagged the S&P 500 in the past three months, but one analyst has listed at least five reasons why investors should be buying the dip in Fox. read more
Amazon Analyst Reacts To MGM Studios Buyout Reports

Amazon Analyst Reacts To MGM Studios Buyout Reports

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares traded slightly higher on Tuesday morning after sources reported on Monday the tech giant is nearing a deal to acquire MGM Studios. read more
Why The Discovery-AT&T Deal Poses A Credible Threat In Streaming Wars

Why The Discovery-AT&T Deal Poses A Credible Threat In Streaming Wars

One of the biggest megamergers in the entertainment industry — between streaming assets from AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) and Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: read more