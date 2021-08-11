'Trading Nation' Traders Weigh In On Kohl's And Foot Locker

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Todd Gordon of TradingAnalysis.com said the retail space is looking pretty solid, despite the uptick in COVID-19 cases.

He noticed Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) is trading below its 2018 highs and it held 200-week moving average well. It has formed a bull flag pattern so it might move higher to $83, said Gordon. He is modestly bullish on the space.

Gina Sanchez of Chantico Global and Lido Advisors said the outlook for the general retail space is quite bullish and she sees that in the recovery of Kohl's and Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL). She likes Foot Locker better than Kohl's because it's slightly cheaper and it is already performing.