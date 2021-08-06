'Trading Nation' Traders Share Their Picks For The Second Half

Gina Sanchez of Chantico Global and Lido Advisors and Bill Baruch of Blue Line Capital shared with the viewers of CNBC's "Trading Nation" their stock picks for the second half of the year.

Sanchez would be a buyer of Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS). She said the company managed to recover and expand its services during COVID-19. Given the outlook, she finds the stock very attractively priced right now.

Baruch likes Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) because of its strong technicals. It still hasn't reached its pre-pandemic highs, while its peers broke out above their pre-pandemic highs. He said the stock is in a good position to outperform in the next three to five years. His price target for the stock is $55 to $60.

In the energy space, Baruch likes Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LNG). He said the stock is holding really well as it's trading around its 2014 high and building the base.