'WISH Will Be Over $100 One Day': Mr. Zack Morris Joins 'Pennies: Going In Raw' Podcast, Talks ContextLogic

WISH Upon A Star: Many retail traders have been wishing for ContextLogicInc (NASDAQ: WISH) to break through the $10 level and climb higher. Mr. Zack Morris, one of the more popular FinTwit accounts, called out WISH when the stock was around $10.

“I was looking at it when it IPO’d… and then I kind of forgot about it,” Morris said. “I saw it drop to low $10s and I said this does not belong where it is right now. I love deals, this is a steal right here. My opinion is this will be over $100 one day. Maybe sooner than later.”

Morris joined "Pennies: Going In Raw" on Aug. 4 and also discussed his current strategies, what he’s learned and which stocks he's looking at now. Morris talked about why it’s important to not be all into one stock and to trade multiple assets.

“I might be taking a loss on AHT, but I’m making money with other things,” Morris said. “That’s why you guys have to learn how to trade everything.”

Morris spoke about how he has transitioned from posting signals of his entries and exits into positions, to now when he is doing more educational content.

“I just usually play news and morning gappers,” Morris said. “If it’s down a lot, I’ll typically play the bounce… you have to watch them and learn their personalities.”

Making Moves: Hosts Hugh Henne and Dan Knight announced on Wednesday PGIR has joined the iHeartPodcast network. They said the iHeart brand will help achieve their goal: educating people about the investing world.

"Our goal has always been to help educate people in an entertaining way,” Henne said. “iHeartMedia’s reach is a perfect fit because it helps us to achieve that goal at scale. With this new partnership, we will be able to focus on content quality while continuing to provide educational and entertaining episodes that make finance cool again."

Knight added that the pair didn't need a lot of time to think about the partnership.

"When we were presented with the opportunity to work with iHeart, it was a no-brainer!” Knight said. “A name that everyone knows and loves; we figured it was the perfect candidate to help us grow our brand and help more people, outside of FinTwit, reach financial freedom.”

