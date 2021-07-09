 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Fluor Corp And International Game Technology

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2021 3:42pm   Comments
Share:

Jon Najarian said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" he saw unusual options activity in Fluor Corp (NYSE: FLR) on Friday. When the stock was trading at about $16.90, options traders bought the August $17.50 calls. Najarian jumped in the trade and he is planning to hold the position for three weeks.

There was also some activity in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) as traders were buying the October $24 calls. Najarian loves the upside play on reopening for the stock. He bought calls and he is going to hold them for two to three months.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FLR + IGT)

Understanding Fluor's Unusual Options Activity
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
International Game Tech To Set Up Sports Betting In Coushatta Casino
Mirion Technologies Gets SPAC Deal With GSAH: What Investors Should Know
Cramer Gives His Opinion On Novavax, Exact Sciences And More
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianMedia