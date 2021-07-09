Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Fluor Corp And International Game Technology

Jon Najarian said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" he saw unusual options activity in Fluor Corp (NYSE: FLR) on Friday. When the stock was trading at about $16.90, options traders bought the August $17.50 calls. Najarian jumped in the trade and he is planning to hold the position for three weeks.

There was also some activity in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) as traders were buying the October $24 calls. Najarian loves the upside play on reopening for the stock. He bought calls and he is going to hold them for two to three months.