'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 26

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Karen Firestone recommended a long position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH). She said it is trading at a very attractive multiple.

Joe Terranova said Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: TCBI) pulled back and he advised viewers to buy it.

Stephen Weiss has recently added to his long position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB). He said it's on the verge of a breakout to its all-time highs and it is still cheap.

Pete Najarian wants to buy Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE). He has owned the stock for a long time and he sold calls against his long position. He is planning to continue to do so as he noticed some call options buying in the name.