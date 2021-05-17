'Trading Nation' Traders Share Their Pair Trades In Tech Space

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Mark Tepper of Strategic Wealth Partners said he would buy Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE: SI) and sell Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN).

He is a seller of Coinbase because he expects it to have the same destiny as stockbrokers who were replaced by investment advisors. Coinbase is a stockbroker of cryptos and it's going to end up being commoditized, just like TD Ameritrade and Charles Schwab were last year, said Tepper. Silvergate makes money off the money it has on deposit and it trades at less than half the multiple of Coinbase.

Ari Wald of Oppenheimer is bullish on the semiconductor sector, but he would buy Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) against a short position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX). Both stocks have corrected into their support at the March low, but the similarities end there, said Wald.

Broadcom is trading above its 200-day moving average and it is showing some signs of relative strength. Wald expects Broadcom to reclaim its leadership position over Xilinx in the coming months.