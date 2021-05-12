'Trading Nation' Traders Share Thoughts On NortonLifeLock, Zscaler, More

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Gina Sanchez of Chantico Global and Lido Advisors and Mark Tepper of Strategic Wealth Partners spoke about the cybersecurity stocks.

Sanchez likes NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ: NLOK), which was upgraded by Bank Of America, but she is looking at CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE: CACI) because she sees a more interesting trajectory for the stock.

Tepper is not a buyer of NortonLifeLock because it sounds like a great product for protecting you from identity theft, but it is $120 a year and you get more protection for free if you just freeze all three of your credit reports, he said.

People will figure that out they are not going to need NortonLifeLock anymore, said Tepper. Instead, he would buy Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) on pullbacks because enterprises can't freeze their credit reports. Tepper is waiting for a pullback of 20% in Zscaler.