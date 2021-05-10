'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 10

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jenny Harrington said pipelines are critical to our daily lives. She wants to buy Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) because it has 83,000 miles of pipeline and a 6% dividend yield.

Jon Najarian bought calls in iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV) on Monday.

Joe Terranova wants to buy ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSE: HACK).

Stephen Weiss said Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) is on sale and there is no reason for it to be down. He is a buyer.