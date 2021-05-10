 Skip to main content

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 10

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 2:20pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jenny Harrington said pipelines are critical to our daily lives. She wants to buy Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) because it has 83,000 miles of pipeline and a 6% dividend yield.

Jon Najarian bought calls in iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV) on Monday.

Joe Terranova wants to buy ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSE: HACK).

Stephen Weiss said Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) is on sale and there is no reason for it to be down. He is a buyer.

