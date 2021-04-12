'Trading Nation' Traders Debate Match And Bumble

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Ari Wald of Oppenheimer and Boris Schlossberg of BK Asset Management spoke about Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) and Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL).

Schlossberg said it's a pretty good thesis that we're going to get an increase in demand for dating apps, but both Match Group and Bumble are very expensive and you need at least a three to five-year outlook. He prefers Match over Bumble.

Wald said both stocks don't have a lot of price history, but they should work just on a bullish outlook on the market overall and communication sector. Match has been correcting since February and it's currently trading below its 100-day moving average, which is now a resistance. He expects both stocks to exceed their February highs in the next 12 months.