 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Trading Nation' Traders Debate Match And Bumble

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2021 6:40pm   Comments
Share:
'Trading Nation' Traders Debate Match And Bumble

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Ari Wald of Oppenheimer and Boris Schlossberg of BK Asset Management spoke about Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) and Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL).

Schlossberg said it's a pretty good thesis that we're going to get an increase in demand for dating apps, but both Match Group and Bumble are very expensive and you need at least a three to five-year outlook. He prefers Match over Bumble.

Wald said both stocks don't have a lot of price history, but they should work just on a bullish outlook on the market overall and communication sector. Match has been correcting since February and it's currently trading below its 100-day moving average, which is now a resistance. He expects both stocks to exceed their February highs in the next 12 months.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MTCH + BMBL)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 12, 2021
Here's Why GameStop, Qualcomm And Bumble Are Moving
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 6, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 1, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 31, 2021
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock Or Options In GameStop, Apple, Zoom Or Bumble?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Ari Wald Boris Schlossberg CNBC Trading NationMedia Trading Ideas