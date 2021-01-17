'Fast Money' Picks For January 19

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trades," Jeff Mills said Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a global leader in DNA sequencing with 70% share of the market. He is a buyer of the stock.

Nadine Terman thinks Equinix Inc (NASDAQ: EQIX) is a buy.

Steve Grasso is a buyer of Foley Trasimene Acquisition II Corp (NYSE: BFT). He is looking for a triple and he thinks he is going to get it.

Brian Kelly is a seller of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLF) because the Fed is going to keep interest rates low. He turned bearish when he heard Carter Worth is recommending a short position in the ETF.