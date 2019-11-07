Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer On Ride-Hailing Stocks: Bullish On Lyft, Not So Much On Uber

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 07, 2019 1:24pm   Comments
Share:
Cramer On Ride-Hailing Stocks: Bullish On Lyft, Not So Much On Uber

Investors looking for exposure to the ride-hailing segment should pick LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) over its larger rival Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER), according to CNBC's Jim Cramer.

What Happened

Lyft's stock may have bottomed near $37 per share after its August lockup expiration and a "decent" earnings report last Thursday, Cramer said on "Mad Money" Wednesday.

In contrast, Uber reported an "ugly" earnings report Monday, he said. 

"All of a sudden these two stocks that have been trading together for months and months and months are now moving in opposite directions," Cramer said. "Lyft's hanging in there while Uber is breaking down."

Why It's Important

The recent earnings reports show a major contrast between the two companies.

Lyft continues to lose money, but management deserves credit for communicating "major strides to get costs under control," Cramer said. 

Lyft's guidance of positive EBITDA by 2021 "sounds credible," he said. 

At the same time, Uber looks to be "committed seemingly to losing money," especially with its Uber Eats business, Cramer said.

Uber has a "complicated" business model with different units, and if there is anything the Street dislikes, it's "complication," he said. Specifically, Uber is far from a pure-play on ride-hailing.

"Lyft could be worth another look," Cramer said. "There is no Lyft Eats."

What's Next

Lyft's stock was already hard hit by its lockup expiration over the summer, Cramer said, adding that Uber's lockup expiration went live Wednesday with an impact that will be felt over time.

"It's still way too early to go bottom fishing in Uber," Cramer said. "The market's being flooded with supply here. It's going to clear up, but that's what's happening."

Uber shares were up 0.32% at $27.02 at the time of publication, while Lyft shares were down 0.17% at $42.84. 

Related Links:

Bradley Tusk Cashing In Some Shares As Uber's Lockup Period Ends

Lyft Scores Upgrade, Analyst Praise After Strong Q3

Photo courtesy of Lyft. 

Posted-In: Jim Cramer Mad Money ride-hailingMedia Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UBER + LYFT)

US Voters Approve State, Local Transportation Funding
Bradley Tusk Cashing In Some Shares As Uber's Lockup Period Ends
Uber Is Still Whitney Tilson's Favorite Short Idea
Uber's Lockup Period Expires Wednesday: What It Means For Investors
Report: SoftBank Loses Billions On WeWork, Uber
15 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

UBS Upgrades Match Group: Despite Guidance Miss, Long-Term Narrative Remains Intact