'Fast Money Halftime Report Traders' Weigh In On Dunkin, Hasbro And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2019 4:10pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN) is a long-term hold. He has owned the stock for some time, but it hasn't performed well recently.

Stephanie Link thinks Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is not cheap. She advised investors who own it to hold the stock, but she wouldn't buy more.

See Also: Hasbro Shares Fall On Q3 Earnings, Sales Miss

Bryn Talkington believes Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) could trade higher if the news from Europe become less bad. She sold calls against her long stock position in the name.

Josh Brown wouldn't buy Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS).

Posted-In: Bryn Talkington CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Joe Terranova Josh Brown Stephanie Link

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

