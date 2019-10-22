'Fast Money Halftime Report Traders' Weigh In On Dunkin, Hasbro And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN) is a long-term hold. He has owned the stock for some time, but it hasn't performed well recently.

Stephanie Link thinks Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is not cheap. She advised investors who own it to hold the stock, but she wouldn't buy more.

Bryn Talkington believes Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) could trade higher if the news from Europe become less bad. She sold calls against her long stock position in the name.

Josh Brown wouldn't buy Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS).