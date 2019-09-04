Stephanie Link said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) had a good quarter, but the stock is trading lower because of the macro environment. She said it's all about interest rates for financials and until we see stabilization in the 10-year yield AIG is going to struggle.

Jim Lebenthal would be comfortable to add to a long position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC). He thinks that dividend yield is safe. The company is also buying back shares and Lebenthal thinks Marathon Petroleum is a great stock to buy both on fundamentals and valuation.

Kate Moore believes that financials are too interest rates sensitive and there is too much unknown. She sees the health care sector as a slam dunk.