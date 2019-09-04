Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Fast Money ' Traders Share Their Thoughts On AIG, Marathon Petroleum

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 04, 2019 7:10am   Comments
Share:

Stephanie Link said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) had a good quarter, but the stock is trading lower because of the macro environment. She said it's all about interest rates for financials and until we see stabilization in the 10-year yield AIG is going to struggle.

Jim Lebenthal would be comfortable to add to a long position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC). He thinks that dividend yield is safe. The company is also buying back shares and Lebenthal thinks Marathon Petroleum is a great stock to buy both on fundamentals and valuation.

Kate Moore believes that financials are too interest rates sensitive and there is too much unknown. She sees the health care sector as a slam dunk.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jim Lebenthal Kate Moore Stephanie LinkMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AIG + MPC)

AMD, CVS And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From August 28
Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
52 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Earnings
12 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2019
10 Stocks To Watch For August 7, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Fed Speakers